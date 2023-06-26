Mutiny aimed at Ukraine war, not govt: Wagner chief

Mutiny was protest against ineffectual Ukraine war, not govt: Wagner chief Prigozhin

Prigozhin spoke in an 11-minute audio message released on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 26 2023, 20:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 20:41 ist
Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday, in his first public comments since ending a one-day mutiny by his Wagner force on Saturday, that it had been intended to register a protest at the ineffectual conduct of the war in Ukraine, not to overthrow the government in Moscow.

Also Read | Moscow mayor cancels Wagner mutiny anti-terror regime in city

Prigozhin spoke in an 11-minute audio message released on the Telegram messaging app.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Vladimir Putin
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

First UP district with 100% piped water connections

Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies

Devraj Patel of 'dil se buda lagta hai' fame dies

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Defying high prices, Muslims head to Mecca for haj

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Kamal Haasan gifts car to woman bus driver who had quit

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

Man rides scooter with 7 minor pillion riders, booked

 