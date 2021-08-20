My country doesn't care about me, says British man who is hiding in Kabul

As soon as the Taliban neared the city of Kabul, residents all around feared for their safety and their lives.

But some, had to go into literal hiding just to be able to survive. One such story is that of Ahmed's (name changed).

Ahmed is a British national, born in London, has been living in Kabul for the last 9 years. As a dual citizen, he fears his own life, and also that of his family's.

With the Taliban doing door-to-door searches, life for a dual citizenship holder like Ahmed has just become harder. He is in hiding in his adopted home-city.

Speaking to Skynews, Ahmed said he has never feared for his life in Kabul, but he knew that would change as soon as the Taliban took over Jalalabad.

"When you look into the eyes of these guys on the checkpoints, their expressions are completely blank, unreadable - that's what I find so scary," he told the publication.

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

With the Taliban wanting all foreigeners out, Ahmed worries for the life and safety of his family. He feels, that with his British passport he might be evacuated, but he mighthave to leave his family behind, which is not something he wants to be doing.

When the Taliban arrived, Ahmed and his family left and moved into a room with a friend. Now his entire family and him stay together in one room, after leaving everything behind.

So far the Taliban have not knocked on his door, and he hopes that they don't either.

Stuck with the bureaucracy, Ahmed although registered with the British embassy, has been unable to secure a way out of Kabul. He says that he calls the embassy five times a day and doesn't get through. He feels that his country, his home, doesn't care about him, despite informing the embassy of the presence of Taliban in his building.

He even went to the airport with his family, in the hopes that the British and US troops would keep them safe, but upon hearing bullet shots, they turned right back around.

"I felt lucky not to have been killed. It feels like the situation now is getting more and more desperate for everyone," he added.

He said that although his kids are too yong to understand or process anything they do know who the Taliban is from the news, and keeping them calm in these trying times has been tough.

"I really don't know how this is going to go down and that's the hardest part I think - not knowing what will come next," he said.