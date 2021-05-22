Myanmar junta threatens to dissolve Suu Kyi's party over election fraud

Myanmar's junta has threatened to dissolve the political party of ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi over alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election, an official said.

Union Election Commission chair Thein Soe said Friday the investigation into November's election result was almost complete.

"What shall we do with the (National League for Democracy) party that (acted) illegally. Should we dissolve the party or charge those who committed this (illegal activity) as traitors of the nation? We will analyse and consider taking this action," he said, in a video posted on a local media outlet's Facebook account.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has justified his February 1 power grab by citing alleged electoral fraud in the November poll won by Suu Kyi's NLD party in a landslide.

Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralysed since the putsch and more than 800 people have died as the military cracked down on protests.