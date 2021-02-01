Myanmar military stages coup, emergency declared

Myanmar military stages coup, declares state of emergency for a year

Myanmar's military on state television declared a state of emergency for a year after seizing control of Yangon city hall.

They also said that power was handed to Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces Min Aung Hlaing.

Myanmar troops on Monday seized control of Yangon city hall, as signs grow of a coup d'etat after the military arrested the country's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

An AFP journalist saw five military trucks inside the city hall compound, with soldiers turning people away as they arrived for work.

