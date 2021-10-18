Myanmar to free more than 5,000 jailed for anti-coup protests, says Junta chief

Myanmar will release more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup which ousted the civilian government, the country's junta chief said Monday.

A total of 5,636 prisoners will be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later in October, Min Aung Hlaing said, days after he was excluded from a regional summit over his government's commitment to defusing the bloody crisis.

