Myanmar to free 5,000 jailed anti-coup protestors

Myanmar to free more than 5,000 jailed for anti-coup protests, says Junta chief

A total of 5,636 prisoners will be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later in October

AFP
AFP, Yangon,
  Oct 18 2021
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 13:31 ist
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Myanmar will release more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting against a February coup which ousted the civilian government, the country's junta chief said Monday.

A total of 5,636 prisoners will be freed to mark the Thadingyut festival later in October, Min Aung Hlaing said, days after he was excluded from a regional summit over his government's commitment to defusing the bloody crisis.

