Myanmar violence must end, democracy be restored: Indonesia President

Myanmar's military must restore democracy and stop committing violence against citizens, Indonesian president Joko Widodo said after crisis talks with coup leader Min Aung Hlaing and Southeast Asian leaders Saturday.

"The first requested commitment is for the Myanmar military to stop the use of violence and that all parties there at the same time must refrain so that tensions will be reduced," Widodo said after a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta.

"The violence must be stopped and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored."