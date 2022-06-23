Myanmar's Kyi moved to solitary confinement in prison

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement in prison

Since her ouster in a coup last year, Suu Kyi had been under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw

AFP
AFP, Yangon,
  • Jun 23 2022, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2022, 17:16 ist
Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from house arrest to solitary confinement in a prison compound in the military-built capital Naypyidaw, a junta spokesman said on Thursday.

"In accordance with criminal laws... (Aung San Suu Kyi) has been kept in solitary confinement in prison" since Wednesday, Zaw Min Tun said in a statement.

Since her ouster in a coup last year, Suu Kyi had been under house arrest at an undisclosed location in Naypyidaw, accompanied by several domestic staff and her dog, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Also Read: Survivors dig with hands after Afghanistan quake killing 1,000

The Nobel laureate, 77, left those premises only to attend hearings for her trial in a junta court that could see her handed a prison sentence of more than 150 years.

Suu Kyi's lawyers have been banned from speaking to the media and journalists barred from her trial.

Under a previous junta regime, she spent long spells under house arrest in her family mansion in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.

She has already been convicted of corruption, incitement against the military, breaching Covid-19 rules and breaking a telecommunications law, with a court sentencing her to 11 years so far.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar
World news

What's Brewing

The reign of the pigeons

The reign of the pigeons

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

K'taka's 1st wild orchidarium set to wow at Kali forest

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

Vienna returns as world's 'most liveable city'

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

10-min-delivery, sanitary pads, and our disjoined lives

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

DH Toon | 'Power is poison' for Uddhav Thackeray?

 