Myanmar's Suu Kyi says ousted party will 'exist as long as people exist': Lawyer

'Suu Kyi says party will exist as long as people exist'

  • May 24 2021, 13:43 ist
Detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said her ousted party would "exist as long as the people exist", during her first in-person court appearance since a February coup, her lawyer told AFP Monday.

"She wishes her people to stay healthy and affirmed the NLD (National League for Democracy) will exist as long as people exist because it was founded for the people," Min Min Soe told AFP.

