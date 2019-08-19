Naidu meets Lithuania PM, discusses bilateral ties

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Vilnius,
  • Aug 19 2019, 15:04pm ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2019, 17:26pm ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu shakes hands with President of the Republic of Lithuania, Gitanas Nauseda at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania (PIB/PTI Photo)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday met Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis and discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral ties.

Naidu arrived here on Saturday on the first leg of his five-day three-nation tour that will also take him to Latvia and Estonia. This is the first ever high-level visit from India to the three Baltic countries.

"Commitment to strengthening ties. VP M Venkaiah Naidu met with Lithuanian PM Saulius Skvernelis, discussed strengthening ties across sectors between the two countries," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

