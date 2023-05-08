'Namaste': Sonam Kapoor delivers spoken word piece at King Charles III' Coronation Concert

Actor Sonam Kapoor delivered a spoken word piece about the Commonwealth at the Coronation Concert to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla as part of the United Kingdom's long celebratory weekend.

The event, which also saw performances by pop stars Katy Perry and Take That, was held at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening.

Dressed in an exquisite Anamika Khanna-Emilia Wickstead ensemble, Sonam began her address with a 'namaste'.

"Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one third of the world's people. One third of the world's ocean. One quarter of the world's land.

"Each of our countries is unique; each of our peoples special, but we choose to stand as one, learning from our history; blessed by our diversity; driven by our values; and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous future for everyone; where every voice is heard," the 37-year-old actor said in her spoken word piece.

She then introduced the Commonwealth virtual choir composed of performers from across the 56 Commonwealth countries, alongside the legendary musician Steve Winwood. The group performed a modern version of his song Higher Love, accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

"I was so proud to wear this look created together by my friends Anamika and Emilia on this important occasion," the actor, who divides her time between Mumbai and London, said in a statement later.

Sonam wore a design created especially for this historic occasion by the two designers from the Commonwealth. The bespoke floor-length gown featuring a sweeping band detail around the shoulders framing a corseted bodice, and a full-skirt lined with architectural godet pleats was designed by New Zealand-born, UK-based fashion designer Emilia.

The calico-inspired print was created by celebrated Indian fashion designer Anamika. In the 17th and 18th centuries, calico prints were an important commodity traded between India and the UK.

According to a press release, the two designers were brought together by London-based Indian creative director Nikhil Mansata, who said Anamika and Emilia "demonstrated the value that can be created when modern design and traditional Indian craft come together".

At the Coronation Concert, Sonam was accompanied by her husband entrepreneur Anand Ahuja and friends Imran Amed and Mansata.

The actor, who will next be seen in the film Blind, also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the event.

"Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honoured to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home.. @anamikakhanna.in @emiliawickstead," she wrote.

Sonam also shared some videos of her delivering the spoken word piece at the concert.

King Charles III, 74, was officially crowned as the 40th King of the UK at a ceremony steeped in history with modern multi-faith touches amid pomp, pageantry and choir music inside the iconic Westminster Abbey here on a rainy Saturday, reminiscent of the Coronation of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, 70 years ago.

The cloth screen which was used for the most sacred part of the religious ceremony at the Coronation of King Charles III had strong Commonwealth symbolism with each of the member-country names, including India, sewn into the fabric.