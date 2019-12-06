Nancy Pelosi calls Trump 'coward'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said President Donald Trump was a "coward" and "cruel" for not addressing gun violence, protections for "Dreamer" immigrants and climate change, but said those issues were up to voters to decide in next year's election.

Pelosi, responding to a question about whether Democrats were driven to impeach Trump because they hated the Republican president, fiercely denied that, saying lawmakers were doing their constitutional duty to prevent the abuse of presidential power.

