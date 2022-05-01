Nancy Pelosi meets Zelenskyy on unannounced Kyiv visit

Nancy Pelosi meets Zelenskyy on unannounced visit to Kyiv

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • May 01 2022, 13:16 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 13:33 ist
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pose for a picture before their meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv. Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has visited the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on an unannounced trip in which she expressed support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US and Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom... Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi told Zelenskyy, according to a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.

