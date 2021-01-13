Nancy Pelosi names impeachment managers for trial

Nancy Pelosi names impeachment managers for trial

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Jan 13 2021, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 10:19 ist
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks into the House Chamber as the House prepares to vote on a resolution demanding Vice President Pence and the cabinet remove President Trump from office, at the US Capitol. Credit: Reuters.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named a Maryland Democrat grieving his son's recent death as leader of the nine House Democrats who would prosecute US President Donald Trump during his expected Senate impeachment trial.

The team includes three women, four people of colour and lawmakers from states stretching from Rhode Island to California.

Rep. Jamie Raskin will be lead manager. The 58-year-old has often been an energetic presence during floor debates and taught constitutional law for 25 years. His 25-year-old son died of suicide on New Year's Eve.

Other managers will be Reps. Diana DeGette of Colorado, David Cicilline of Rhode Island; Joaquin Castro of Texas, Eric Swalwell of California, Ted Lieu of California, Joe Neguse of Colorado and Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania and Stacey Plaskett, the Democratic delegate from the Virgin Islands.

Trump is being charged with incitement of insurrection over the attack at the Capitol last week. Democrats plan to push an impeachment resolution through the House on Wednesday, with modest GOP support.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Nancy Pelosi
United States
Donald Trump
Impeachment
Mike Pence

What's Brewing

Covid-19 has changed the world of work for good

Covid-19 has changed the world of work for good

'I could just vanish': Notes to prevent death in Kabul

'I could just vanish': Notes to prevent death in Kabul

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most nations in 2020

Pandemic cut traffic congestion in most nations in 2020

CES 2021: Intel unveils new line of computer chipsets

CES 2021: Intel unveils new line of computer chipsets

DH Toon | 'Join politics' — But what about jobs?

DH Toon | 'Join politics' — But what about jobs?

No limit: More exercise, better heart health

No limit: More exercise, better heart health

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Now, KVIC launches wall paint made out of cow dung

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

 