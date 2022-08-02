Nancy Pelosi's visit shows 'rock solid' US support for Taiwan, says foreign ministry

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan shows "rock solid" support from Washington, Taiwan said early Wednesday shortly after the senior lawmaker touched down in Taipei.
"We believe that the visit by Speaker Pelosi... will strengthen the close and friendly relations between Taiwan and the United States, and further deepen the global cooperation between the two sides in all areas," Taipei's foreign ministry said.
