'Pelosi visit shows rock solid US support for Taiwan'

Nancy Pelosi's visit shows 'rock solid' US support for Taiwan, says foreign ministry

AFP
AFP, Taipei,
  • Aug 02 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 22:35 ist
Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu welcomes U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan. Credit: Reuters photo

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan shows "rock solid" support from Washington, Taiwan said early Wednesday shortly after the senior lawmaker touched down in Taipei.

Read | China plans 'targeted military ops' over Pelosi visit

"We believe that the visit by Speaker Pelosi... will strengthen the close and friendly relations between Taiwan and the United States, and further deepen the global cooperation between the two sides in all areas," Taipei's foreign ministry said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nancy Pelosi
Taiwan
World news
China
United States

What's Brewing

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

Who could succeed al-Qaeda's Ayman al-Zawahiri?

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

India win historic gold in lawn bowls at CWG

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Who is Pelosi and why is she in news over Taiwan visit?

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

Asia Cup to begin from Aug 27; India vs Pak a day later

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

 