Nepal: Narayan Prasad Saud becomes foreign minister

Narayan Prasad Saud becomes Nepal's new foreign minister

He had earlier served as Minister of State for Education and Sports and Minister for Irrigation

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Apr 16 2023, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 19:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nepali Congress leader Narayan Prasad Saud was on Sunday sworn in as Nepal's new foreign minister.

President Ram Chandra Poudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly appointed foreign minister at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Foreign Minister Saud’s appointment comes ahead of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s proposed visit to India next month and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started preparation for the entourage to the southern neighbour. The date and itinerary of the visit are yet to be made public.

The decision to appoint Saud as the Foreign Minister was taken last week during a meeting of the ruling alliance attended by CPN-Maoist Centre chairperson and Prime Minister Prachanda, Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN-Unified Socialist chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal.

Also Read : India ready to take its 'time-tested' relationship with Mozambique to new level: EAM Jaishankar

Sixty-year-old Saud is also the central committee member of the Nepali Congress and he has been elected as the House of Representatives from Kanchan - a constituency in far-western Nepal.

He had earlier served as Minister of State for Education and Sports and Minister for Irrigation.

There are four ministers representing the Nepali Congress party in the Prachanda-led coalition government, though there was an understanding to give eight ministerial berths to the NC.

The Nepali Congress could not decide on the four remaining ministers’ names due to an internal feud in the largest party in the House of Representatives.

However, Prime Minister Prachanda decided to appoint Saud as foreign minister to facilitate his proposed visit to India, sources said.

Prime Minister Prachanda will embark on a visit to India within two weeks, a senior leader of the Nepali Congress told PTI.

Meanwhile, Nanda Chapai of the CPN-Unified Socialist took oath as the minister of state at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport during the function at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nepal
Wolrd news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

 