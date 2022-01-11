Narrative on rift between government, military was 'dead and buried', says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that his government's relationship with the military was "exceptional" and the opposition's narrative regarding a rift between the government and the military was "dead and buried", Dawn reported.

In an apparent response to his detractors, Khan told a meeting of PTI spok­e­spersons on Monday that "civil-military relations are unprecedented these days".

When asked, in the context of rumours of a possible deal between the opposition PML-N and the military to send his government packing, whether he felt threatened from any quarters, the premier said he personally was not under any kind of pressure.

He added that he enjoyed the support of government allies and exp­ressed the confidence that his government would complete its mandated five years, Dawn news reported.

Talking about the incidents that occurred in Murree over the weekend, Khan was of the opinion that timely arrangements could have averted the deaths of 22 people.

He praised the military for swiftly rushing to the aid of those stranded in Murree and carrying out a rescue operation in the calamityhit hill station.

Khan said the number of tourists in the country had increased while the infrastructure was the same as it was several decades ago, stressing the need for improving facilities and constructing new hotels in tourist spots.

