National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

AP
AP, Kenosha,
  • Aug 25 2020, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2020, 07:56 ist
Protesters march outside the Hennepin County Government Plaza during a demonstration against police brutality and racism on August 24, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Credit: AFP Photo

Wisconsin's governor summoned the National Guard to head off another round of violent protests Monday after the police shooting of a Black man under murky circumstances turned Kenosha into the nation's latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers said 125 members of the National Guard would be in Kenosha on Monday night with responsibility for "guarding infrastructure and making sure our firefighters and others involved are protected.”

The move came after protesters set cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with officers in riot gear Sunday night over the wounding of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was hospitalised in serious condition.

He was shot, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Wisconsin
United States
Black Lives Matter

What's Brewing

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

How an Indian officer escaped Italian prison in WWII

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

The Lead: Mayank Agarwal on getting back on the field

5 Cong chiefs from Nehru-Gandhi kin since independence

5 Cong chiefs from Nehru-Gandhi kin since independence

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

Light from young galaxy born in baby universe spotted

 