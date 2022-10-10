NATO chief condemns Russia attacks on Ukraine

NATO chief condemns 'horrific' Russia attacks on Ukraine

AFP
AFP, Brussels,
  • Oct 10 2022, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 18:21 ist
Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: AFP Photo

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Monday slammed Russia's "horrific and indiscriminate attacks" on civilian targets in Ukraine and pledged to continue supporting Kyiv.

"Spoke with (Ukraine) Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and condemned Russia's horrific and indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Stoltenberg tweeted.

"NATO will continue supporting the brave Ukrainian people to fight back against the Kremlin's aggression for as long as it takes."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
NATO
Russia
Jens Stoltenberg
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 