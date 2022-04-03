NATO chief says not 'too optimistic' on Russian military de-escalation in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday he was not "too optimistic" about Russia's claim to be pulling troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv.
"What we see is not a withdrawal, but we see that Russia is repositioning its troops," he told CNN.
"We should not in a way be too optimistic because the attacks will continue and we are also concerned about potential increased attacks," Stoltenberg said.
Check out latest DH videos here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How transcription morphs words into adult language
Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8
After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'
What's in your tapas?
Respect default browser choice, Mozilla urges Microsoft
Decode This | West Bengal's cycle of violence
Josh Wardle hosts first live Wordle competition
Gadget weekly: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV and more