NATO chief says not 'too optimistic' on Russian military de-escalation in Ukraine

Not too optimistic on Russian troops leaving Kyiv: NATO

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Apr 03 2022, 19:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2022, 19:56 ist
Ukrainian soldiers stand by a burnt Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv. Credit: AFP File Photo

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday he was not "too optimistic" about Russia's claim to be pulling troops away from Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

"What we see is not a withdrawal, but we see that Russia is repositioning its troops," he told CNN.

"We should not in a way be too optimistic because the attacks will continue and we are also concerned about potential increased attacks," Stoltenberg said.

