NATO says Russia's military build-up continuing around Ukraine

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said Russia's military build-up seemed to be continuing around Ukraine despite Moscow announcing the pullback of more forces.

"We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground," Stoltenberg said ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

"On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build-up," he said.

Stoltenberg said "it remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal.

Also Read | Russian army, Putin's favoured foreign policy tool

"We are of course monitoring very closely what Russia does in and around Ukraine. What we see is that they have increased the number of troops and more troops are on their way."

Russia on Wednesday said military drills in Moscow-annexed Crimea had ended and that soldiers were returning to their garrisons, a day after it announced a troop pullback from Ukraine's borders.

Germany's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the Russian troop build-up on the border "continues to be a cause for concern".

"There are signals that at least give us hope. But it is important to observe closely whether these words are followed by deeds," she said.

Also read: Is sleepy Joe Biden making Vladimir Putin blink?

Stoltenberg said Moscow still maintained the ability to launch a major attack on Ukraine and said NATO remained "prepared for the worst".

He urged Moscow to carry out a sustained withdrawal of its forces from the border and cautioned that Moscow "always moves forces back and forth".

"If they really start to withdraw forces, that's something we will welcome. But that remains to be seen," he said.

"Just that we see the movement of forces, of battle tanks doesn't confirm a real withdrawal."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: