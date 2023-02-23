NATO talks with Turkey to resume in mid-March: Swedish PM

Sweden's prime minister said on Wednesday talks with Turkey regarding NATO membership will resume in mid-March after stalling in January in the wake of a Koran-burning protest.
"There is also a date, it's not a secret but we're waiting for confirmation," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said during an interview with Sweden's public broadcaster SVT.
Sweden and Finland applied last year to join the trans-Atlantic defence pact after Russia invaded Ukraine, but Sweden faced unexpected objections from Turkey.
Also Read | China, Russia deepen ties as Biden rallies NATO's 'frontline' over war in Ukraine
Ankara accuses Stockholm of harbouring what Turkey considers members of terrorist groups, and has demanded their extradition as a step towards giving Sweden's NATO membership its green light.
Talks on NATO between Finland, Sweden and Turkey have been stalled since January after a copy of the Koran was burned outside the Turkish embassy in Stockholm by Rasmus Paludan, leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line.
However on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the suspended talks would resume soon, which Kristersson later said he welcomed.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mad cow disease makes Brazil halt beef exports to China
As sales hit roof, 'Siddu Jack' farmer files for patent
Prejudice still strong in higher education institutions
You can’t save democracy in a Jewish State
Fearless in the fight for freedom
DH Toon | Never too late?
Too high a price to clear the Bar
James Webb telescope rewrites understanding of galaxies