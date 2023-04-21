NATO's Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join

NATO's Stoltenberg reaffirms Ukraine to eventually join alliance

Once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have 'the deterrence to prevent new attacks' 

Reuters
Reuters, Ramstein,
  • Apr 21 2023, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 14:44 ist
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: AFP Photo

All NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will eventually become a member of the alliance but the main focus now is to ensure the country prevails against Russia, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday.

Also Read: 'War in Ukraine reinforced relationship with India; did not break ties,' says US official

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defence contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, he also told reporters that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have "the deterrence to prevent new attacks". 

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
NATO

