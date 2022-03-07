Afghanistan: '400 civilians dead under Taliban rule'

Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover, UN says

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 07 2022, 21:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 21:36 ist
Taliban fighters walk through the spectators stand during a football match in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

The United Nations human rights chief said on Monday nearly 400 people had been killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, many at the hands of a group affiliated to the Islamic State.

Speaking at a month-long session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Michelle Bachelet added that more than 50 individuals with suspected ties to that group known as ISIS-K had been killed, with some beheaded and their bodies discarded in public.

Actions by Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have curtailed women's rights and freedoms, Bachelet said in the same speech. She called for women to be allowed to "fully participate" in public life.

Afghanistan
Taliban
United Nations
World news

