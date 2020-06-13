Nepal records 273 new coronavirus cases, total tally reaches 5,335

Nepal on Saturday recorded 273 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 5,335, the health ministry said.

The new cases included 36 females.

Two more people -- a 25-year-old man from Parsa and a 5-year-old boy from Bara -- died of the viral infection. The death toll now stands at 18, the ministry said.

As many as 36 patients were recovered over the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 913.

As of Saturday, 4,404 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

The authorities have so far conducted 127,288 coronavirus tests, the ministry said.