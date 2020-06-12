Nepal reports 448 new coronavirus cases

Nepal reports 448 new coronavirus cases; total crosses 5,000

  Jun 12 2020
Nepal on Friday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 448 new infections, taking the country's total virus count to over 5,000.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases include 24 women. Sixteen coronavirus patients, including four women, were discharged on Friday.

The total number of discharged people is 877, including 91 women.

With the new cases, which is the highest single-day spike, the total number of cases stands at 5,062, the ministry said.

A 57-year-old man from Arghakhachi district died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The deceased, who was quarantined in a facility in Malarani in west Nepal, had returned from Maharashtra in India 12 days back, the ministry said.

Now, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 16 in the Himalayan nation.

So far, polymerase chain reaction tests have been conducted on 1,21,862 people.

