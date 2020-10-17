Nepal’s Covid-19 tally nears 1,30,000

Nepal's Covid-19 tally neared 1,30,000 on Saturday after the country reported 3,167 new infections.

The country on Saturday also reported 12 Covid-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 727.

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The country’s infection tally climbed to 1,29,304, with 3,167 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The number of active cases stands at 38,737 as 89,840 people have so far made successful recovery —1,800 of them in the past 24 hours.