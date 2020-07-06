Meet to decide Nepal PM Oli's future deferred again

Nepal's ruling communist party meet to decide PM Oli's future deferred again

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 06 2020, 11:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 11:02 ist
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Credit: AP Photo

Nepal's ruling communist party's crucial Standing Committee meeting to decide Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's future has been postponed until Wednesday, according to an official announcement.

Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa said that the meeting was deferred for Wednesday.

The reason for the postponement was not immediately known.

On Saturday as well, the meeting was postponed for Monday as the top leaders of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) required more time to forge an understanding on the outstanding issues.

The crucial meeting of the NCP’s 45-member Standing Committee, the most powerful body of the party, was scheduled to be held on Monday.

Top NCP leaders, including former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, have demanded Prime Minister Oli's resignation, saying his recent anti-India remarks were "neither politically correct nor diplomatically appropriate."

Oli and Prachanda were expected to meet on Monday, ahead of the Standing Committee meeting.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

K P Sharma Oli
Nepal

What's Brewing

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

World economy took elevator down, faces steep stairs up

World economy took elevator down, faces steep stairs up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

Klopp happy to develop Liverpool habit of winning ugly

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

India-China stand-off: Doval-Wang talks proposed

 