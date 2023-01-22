Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts.
A statement from Netanyahu's office said the Israeli leader fired Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri, who the court decided could not serve as a Cabinet minister because of a conviction last year over tax offenses.
Also Read — Israel, Palestine clash at UN meeting as tensions rise
The court ruling came as Israel is mired in a dispute over the power of the judiciary. Netanyahu's far-right government wants to weaken the Supreme Court, limit judicial oversight and grant more power to politicians.
Critics say the move upends the country's system of checks and balances and imperils Israel's democratic fundamentals.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane
'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'
Female, male hearts respond differently to stress
Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai
How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour
In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes
Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day
Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance