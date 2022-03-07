Netflix suspends service in Russia

Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia to protest the country's invasion of Ukraine, Variety reported on Sunday.
Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the report https://bit.ly/35UPllH quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ukrainian refugee, 11, crosses Slovak border alone
At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage
Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world
What Is ‘Bigorexia’?
Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs
4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival
Jasmine in my gin!
'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player
Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey
NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission