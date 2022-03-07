Netflix suspends service in Russia

Netflix Inc has suspended its service in Russia to protest the country's invasion of Ukraine, Variety reported on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Netflix temporarily stopped all future projects and acquisitions in Russia as it assessed the impact of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia," the report https://bit.ly/35UPllH quoted a Netflix spokesperson as saying.

Check out the latest videos from DH: