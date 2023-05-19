New Caledonia orders evacuation after 7.7 quake triggers tsunami warning

New Caledonia ordered the evacuation of coastal areas on Friday, a government official said, after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean triggered a tsunami warning.
Warning sirens had been activated and people were asked to leave areas near the island's coastline, Colonel Marchi Leccia, a security official, told a local radio station. An AFP journalist reported that at least one beach had been evacuated.
