New Caledonia orders evacuation after 7.7 quake

New Caledonia orders evacuation after 7.7 quake triggers tsunami warning

Warning sirens had been activated and people were asked to leave areas near the island's coastline

AFP
AFP, Noumea,
  • May 19 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 12:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

New Caledonia ordered the evacuation of coastal areas on Friday, a government official said, after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean triggered a tsunami warning.

Warning sirens had been activated and people were asked to leave areas near the island's coastline, Colonel Marchi Leccia, a security official, told a local radio station. An AFP journalist reported that at least one beach had been evacuated.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Earthquake
Tsunami
Natural Disasters
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

 