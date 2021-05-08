New drone attack targets forces in Iraq, says US military

New drone attack targets forces in Iraq: US military

AFP
AFP, Baghdad,
  • May 08 2021, 17:02 ist
  • updated: May 08 2021, 17:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone packed with explosives hit an Iraqi base housing US troops early Saturday causing damage but no casualties, the US military said.

The attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base was the fourth in Iraq in less than week.

Read more: Three rockets strike close to Baghdad airport: Iraqi military

"Each attack... undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty," said US-led coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto.

