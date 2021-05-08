New drone attack targets forces in Iraq, says US military

A drone packed with explosives hit an Iraqi base housing US troops early Saturday causing damage but no casualties, the US military said.
The attack on the Ain Al-Asad air base was the fourth in Iraq in less than week.
Read more: Three rockets strike close to Baghdad airport: Iraqi military
"Each attack... undermines the authority of Iraqi institutions, the rule of law and Iraqi national sovereignty," said US-led coalition spokesman Colonel Wayne Marotto.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe