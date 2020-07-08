French PM pledges 7.5 billion euros for hospital staff

New French Prime Minister Jean Castex pledges 7.5 billion euros for hospital staff

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jul 08 2020, 08:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 08:10 ist
French PM Jean Castex. Credit: AFP

France's new prime minister, Jean Castex, said on Tuesday his government would commit an envelope of 7.5 billion euros to raise wages of hospital workers.

"I have insisted for jobs to be at the heart of the discussions," Castex said on Twitter of negotiations between unions, hospital officials and the government, which started before a government reshuffle on Monday.

Officials at the Health Ministry were not immediately available for comment.

Although France enjoys a reputation for having one of the world's best healthcare systems, hospital staff have been asking for more money, jobs and equipment in the last decade to better address the needs of an ageing population and a shortage of city doctors.

The coronavirus outbreak has strained the system even more with hospitals on the verge of saturation earlier this year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
France

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Coronavirus: New data sheds light on who is moving

Trump administration officially withdraws US from WHO

Trump administration officially withdraws US from WHO

A shot to protect against HIV

A shot to protect against HIV

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Why the next 3 months are key for stocks

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

Where did Lithium in smartphone batteries come from?

 