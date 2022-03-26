New Kyiv curfew from Saturday evening to Monday morning

New Kyiv curfew from March 26 evening to March 28 morning

The previous curfew lasted 35 hours between March 21 and 23

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 26 2022, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 16:55 ist
Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. Credit: Reuters Photo

A fresh curfew will be imposed on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from Saturday evening until Monday morning, mayor Vitali Klitschko announced.

"The military command decided to reinforce the curfew. It will start from 8:00 pm Saturday and last until 7:00 am on Monday," he said on Telegram.

He said residents could only "go out to seek shelter if sirens go off" and added that "public transport, shops, pharmacies and petrol pumps will be closed."

Curfew has been imposed several times in Kyiv since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24.

The previous curfew lasted 35 hours between March 21 and 23.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Ukraine
curfew

What's Brewing

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Cover art: The face of music

Cover art: The face of music

Hello from the other side 

Hello from the other side 

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

 