New strikes followed by explosions on Sunday rocked Stepanakert, the main city of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, as clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces raged for a week.

In Stepanakert, an AFP team on the ground reported several explosions. Azerbaijani authorities said they took "retaliatory measures" after rocket fire by Armenian separatists from Stepanakert.