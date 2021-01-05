New York records first case of UK coronavirus strain

New York finds first case of more contagious, UK strain of coronavirus

A man in his 60s living in a town north of Albany was found with the new strain

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 05 2021, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 08:11 ist
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the more contagious, strain of the coronavirus found in UK, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.

Cuomo says on Monday that a man in his 60s living in a town north of Albany has the new strain. The man, who is recovering, had not travelled recently, suggesting community spread is taking place. New York has carried out 5,000 tests for the new strain - and so far has only found the one case. Cuomo says it could be a "game changer" if the new strain increases hospitalizations and forces regions to close down.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
New York
United States

