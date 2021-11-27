NY declares emergency anticipating Omicron-led surge

New York Governor declares state of emergency over anticipated surge in Omicron Covid cases

International New York Times
International New York Times,
  • Nov 27 2021, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 10:59 ist
New York has seen a rise in cases over the past two weeks. Credit: Reuters Photo

As global concern rose Friday about a new coronavirus variant, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in New York, giving her the power to order hospitals to limit nonessential procedures to boost capacity in facilities.

The new variant, called Omicron, has officially been named a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. The designation means that the variant has mutations that might make it more contagious or more virulent, or make vaccines and other preventive measures less effective — although none of those effects has been established.

Also Read — New Covid variant raises fears of next delta, or worse

The new measures in New York, where Covid-19 caused thousands of deaths in 2020, will take effect from December 3. They are a far cry from the strict, societywide restrictions that accompanied the early stages of the pandemic.

Still, the quick action by Hochul suggests the high level of concern not just about rising numbers of new cases across the state in recent weeks but about the Omicron variant, which has prompted several countries, including the United States, to restrict travellers from southern Africa.

“We continue to see warning signs of spikes this upcoming winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York state, it’s coming,” Hochul said in a statement, adding that vaccination remains a critical tool in fighting the virus.

Rates of positive tests in New York have crept up recently, even as vaccination rates have improved, with some counties recording positivity rates of more than 10 per cent. In the two weeks before Thanksgiving Day, the daily average of new cases reported in New York rose 37 per cent, to 6,666, according to a New York Times database. More than 56,000 people have died of the disease in New York.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New York City
US
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

What's Brewing

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 