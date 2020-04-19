New York State epidemic 'on the descent': Governor

Reuters
Reuters,
  Apr 19 2020
  • updated: Apr 19 2020, 23:00 ist
This week, Governor Andrew Cuomo extended New York's shutdown -- which orders residents to stay at home except to exercise and perform other essential business -- until May 15. (Photo by AFP)

The coronavirus outbreak in New York -- epicenter of the epidemic in the United States -- is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.

"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference.

"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent."

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
New York
US
