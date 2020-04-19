New York State epidemic 'on the descent': Governor

The coronavirus outbreak in New York -- epicenter of the epidemic in the United States -- is "on the descent," Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Sunday.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
"We are past the high point, and all indications at this point is that we are on the descent," Cuomo told a press conference.
"Whether or not the descent continues depends on what we do but right now we're on the descent."
COVID-19: This is what gives Delhi officials a headache
Flamingoes throng Mumbai as human activities dip
Coronavirus: 'Word social distancing was poorly chosen'
COVID-19: ICMR launches study on side effects of HCQ
Coronavirus: What will remain open after April 20?
Some relief for non-containment zones
Olympics postponement: Boon for some, bane for a few