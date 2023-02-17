New York's JFK Airport terminal remains closed after power outage

Power outage: NYC's JFK Airport terminal remains shut

The outage began on Thursday in Terminal 1, which serves several international carriers, including Air France and Lufthansa

  • Feb 17 2023, 21:45 ist
A file photo of international travelers arrive at John F. Kennedy international airport. Credit: Reuters Photo

A terminal at New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) will remain closed on Friday due to an electrical power outage, disrupting inbound and outbound flights at one of the world's busiest airports.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, JFK's website showed 58 inbound and outbound flights were either delayed or canceled at the airport. About half were international flights.

"Travelers should check with their carriers for flight status before coming to the airport," JFK said on Twitter.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, JFK's owner, is working with the terminal's operator to restore flight operations as quickly as possible, it added.

JFK said it was working to accommodate affected flights using some of the other four terminals at the airport.

Representatives for the Port Authority did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. 

