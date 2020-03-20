New Zealand confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 39

New Zealand on Friday confirmed 11 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, raising the total of cases to 39.

None of the 11 new cases were in hospital but were all at home in self isolation.

"We continue to see an increasing number of cases and we are expecting more given the rapidly evolving situation overseas," Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.

