New Zealand confirms 11 new cases of COVID-19; total rises to 39

New Zealand on Friday confirmed 11 new cases of the COVID-19 disease, raising the total of cases to 39.
None of the 11 new cases were in hospital but were all at home in self isolation.
"We continue to see an increasing number of cases and we are expecting more given the rapidly evolving situation overseas," Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.
Track live updates on the coronavirus here
Coronavirus: Sri Lanka to impose national curfew
US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves
Coronavirus: India has enough food stocks to tide
An enemy that never sleeps
Will suburban rail move ahead?
Coronavirus: Religious melas must stop
SC AGR ruling: 'India headed for duopoly in telecom'
Dating in the time of coronavirus
No soap, no water: Billions lack basic virus protection
Companies hit pause; coronavirus infects economy