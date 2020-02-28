New Zealand confirms first case of coronavirus: Health Ministry

New Zealand confirms first case of coronavirus

New Zealand's health ministry on Friday confirmed the country's first case of coronavirus in a person who recently returned from Iran.

The person, who is in their 60s, tested positive in results that were formally reported earlier in the day, the ministry said in a statement.

"Although we have our first case of COVID-19, the chances of community outbreak remain low," it said in a statement.

The patient is being treated in Auckland City Hospital and is in improving condition, the statement added. 

