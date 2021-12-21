NZ delays border re-opening plans over Omicron concerns

New Zealand delays border re-opening plans over Omicron concerns

New Zealand also said the length of stay in state quarantine facilities would be increased from a week to 10 days

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 21 2021, 08:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 08:25 ist
Non-quarantine travel, which was to have opened for New Zealanders in Australia from Januaty 16, would be pushed back until the end of February. Credit: Reuters Photo

New Zealand on Tuesday postponed its phased border re-opening plans until the end of February citing the rapid global spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The South Pacific nation had just started easing some of the world's toughest pandemic measures and its international border restrictions were to progressively loosen from January, with all foreign tourists allowed into the country from April.

Non-quarantine travel, which was to have opened for New Zealanders in Australia from January 16, would be pushed back until the end of February, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a press conference in Wellington.

"All of the evidence so far points to Omicron being the most transmissible Covid-19 variant yet.

"There's no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it's important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans."

The measures were a precaution as it was still unclear how sick Omicron makes people and the impact it had on health systems were not yet fully understood, he said.

New Zealand also said the length of stay in state quarantine facilities would be increased from a week to 10 days. The pre-departure test required to enter New Zealand was reduced from 72 hours to 48 hours before travel.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand
World news
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

What's Brewing

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is unstoppable at the box office

Starting a second career

Starting a second career

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

DH Toon | Sidhu calls for public hangings for sacrilege

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Himalayan glaciers melting at 'exceptional rate': Study

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

 