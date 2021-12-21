New Zealand delays re-opening plans over Omicron concerns

New Zealand delays re-opening plans over Omicron

Customers have their vaccine passports checked as they enter for a meal at a restaurant in Auckland. Credit: AFP Photo

New Zealand said on Tuesday that it would delay its re-opening plans until the end of February fearing a rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

New Zealand had previously announced that non-quarantine travel would reopen by mid-January for New Zealand citizens and residents in Australia, and to foreign tourists by April.

"There's no doubt this is disappointing and will upset many holiday plans, but it's important to set these changes out clearly today so they can have time to consider those plans," Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a statement.

