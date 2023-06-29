New Zealand passes new law on bank deposits

New Zealand passes law guaranteeing bank deposits up to NZ$100,000

The legislation brings New Zealand in line with many developed and emerging economies with similar schemes, including several countries in Asia and Europe.

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney ,
  • Jun 29 2023, 14:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 14:48 ist
New Zealand one and two dollar coins on a background of bank notes. Credit: iStock Photo

New Zealand passed a law on Thursday guaranteeing bank deposits up to NZ$100,000 ($60,770), a move it said would strengthen and protect its financial system.

The Deposit Takers Bill will cover some 93 per cent of all depositors in New Zealand in banks, credit unions, building societies and finance companies, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said in a statement.

Read more | New Zealand dips into recession, putting rate hikes in doubt

"This means eligible New Zealanders will be provided economic security if their bank or other deposit taking institution fails, while helping protect the country's financial system and wider economy," he said.

The legislation brings New Zealand in line with many developed and emerging economies with similar schemes, including several countries in Asia, Europe and North America.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

New Zealand
World news
Europe
North America

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

Scientists hear cosmic 'hum' from gravitational waves

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

A record 100,000 people in New York homeless shelters

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Smoky skies menace US cities, driving residents indoors

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

Warner bats through pain as he nears Sydney farewell

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

World Bank Prez Banga on 2023 list of Great Immigrants

 