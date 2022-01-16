PM Ardern says Tonga eruption 'hugely concerning'

New Zealand PM Ardern says Tonga eruption 'hugely concerning'

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jan 16 2022, 06:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 06:11 ist
People evacuate the coastline in Chile following a tsunami preventive advisory generated by local authorities, after an underwater volcano eruption on the island of Tonga, at the South Pacific, La Serena, Chile. Credit: Reuters Photo

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday that images of volcanic eruption near Tonga were "hugely concerning" and agencies were still trying to establish full communications with the country.

Communications in all of Tonga were cut off as a result of the eruption, making any assessment difficult, Ardern said. But the defence force and foreign ministry are working to establish what's needed and how New Zealand can help, she added.

Ardern will address the media at 3 pm New Zealand time to give an update on the situation.

