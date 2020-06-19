NZ police officers shot during routine traffic stop

New Zealand police officers shot during routine traffic stop

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 19 2020, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 07:48 ist
New Zealand flag. Credit: Pixabay Photo

New Zealand police were hunting for a person who shot and seriously injured two officers on Friday during a routine traffic stop before driving away in the city of Auckland.

A member of the public was hit by the vehicle as the suspect drove off, police said in a statement on Twitter.

"Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lock down," Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitemata district commander, said in a statement.

Gun crime remains relatively rare in New Zealand, where laws have been tightened twice since a gunman killed 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch last year in the country's worst peace-time mass shooting.

The country's lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation to create a new firearms registry that licence holders will be required to update as they buy or sell guns.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

New Zealand
gunman
Shooting

What's Brewing

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

Goodbye clean air, pollution is back

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

The Lead: Empowering underprivileged children

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

US President Trump renews threat to cut ties with China

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

Facebook pulls Donald Trump ads over Nazi symbol

 