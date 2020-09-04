New Zealand records first Covid-19 death in over three months

New Zealand records first Covid-19 death in 3 months

AFP
AFP, Wellington,
  • Sep 04 2020, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2020, 13:26 ist
People wearing face masks wait for a bus in Auckland. Credits: Reuters

New Zealand recorded its first coronavirus death in more than three months when a man in his 50s succumbed to the virus, health officials said Friday.

"The man in his 50s was part of the August Auckland cluster and died earlier today at Middlemore (Hospital)," the health department said in a statement.

The death takes New Zealand's death toll from the virus to 23, with the most recent previous fatality on May 24.

