New Zealand's coronavirus cases drop to five

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Aug 19 2020, 09:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 09:26 ist
A walk-in pedestrian is tested at a Covid-19 testing station setup at Eden Park, National Sports Stadium, in Auckland. Credit: AFP

New Zealand said on Wednesday that it had five new cases of coronavirus in the community, and one in managed isolation facilities.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the drop in cases indicated the country was not seeing a surge of Covid-19 in the community. There were 13 cases reported on Tuesday.

"The roll out of our resurgence plan is working as we intended," Ardern said, adding there was no intention to raise the level of restrictions in Auckland.

