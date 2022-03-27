Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks to happen in Turkey

Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will take place in Turkey, says Ukrainian negotiator

Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as 'very difficult'

Reuters
Reuters, Lviv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 27 2022, 21:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 21:19 ist
A Ukranian serviceman enters the destroyed regional headquarters of kharkiv. Credit: AFP Photo

The next round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.

Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine crisis here

Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as "very difficult".

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Russia
Ukraine
World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis

What's Brewing

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

Amid fuel price rise, man commutes to work on horse

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi, Kriti walk the ramp

Streaming and ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscars

Streaming and ceremony shakeup set stage for Oscars

War shakes Europe path to energy independence

War shakes Europe path to energy independence

Abandoned animals join Ukraine's war exodus

Abandoned animals join Ukraine's war exodus

Rajasthan Speaker, ministers make blunders in Assembly

Rajasthan Speaker, ministers make blunders in Assembly

 