Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks will take place in Turkey, says Ukrainian negotiator

The next round of face-to-face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.
Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as "very difficult".
