Hurricane warning issued for Florida Keys, Florida Bay

NHC says hurricane warning issued for Florida Keys, Florida Bay

The storm is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida, and the Florida Keys

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 08 2020, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2020, 22:32 ist
Representative image/Credit: AP/PTI File Photo

Hurricane and storm surge warnings were issued for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay as tropical storm Eta gains strength, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The storm is expected to produce dangerous storm surge, flash floods and strong winds over portions of Cuba, Florida, and the Florida Keys.

Eta is located about 90 miles (55 km) west of Canagua, Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour (100 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
Florida
Hurricane

What's Brewing

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Kamala Harris: The inspiring story of many firsts

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Judge pens poem to grant bail to Delhi riots accused

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

Why drinking tea in paper cups is harmful

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

4 years of Donald Trump as US President in 10 quotes

 