NIA takes over probe into attack on Indian High Commission in London by Khalistani supporters

The NIA has taken over the case of attack by pro-Khalistan protesters on the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, confirmed the agency to IANS on Tuesday.
The case was earlier registered with the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.
Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs gave the nod to transfer the case to NIA.
Also Read | UK to respond 'robustly' against attack on Indian High Commission: Foreign Secretary Cleverly
The Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered an FIR in connection with the protest staged by pro-Khalistani activists at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19 during which the Tricolour was pulled down from the premises.
The case was registered after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take legal action.
The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and an investigation has been initiated in the case.
The British Deputy High Commissioner was also summoned by the Centre, demanding an explanation over the complete absence of security during the protest.
The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis had described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rise in cardiovascular risk factors more in poor
Kerala's 'Mangrove Man' fighting to save sinking shores
BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
SpaceX reschedules Starship test flight for April 20
In Pakistan, the Military, the Mian, and the Messiah
Grammar of anarchy
Mercury is soaring, heed the warnings
Bengaluru logs highest digital transactions in 2022
Railways earns record revenue of Rs 2.40 lakh crore
Maharashtra to buy 2 lakh Covid vaccine for Rs 6.82 cr